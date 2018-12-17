Army inaugurates General Court Martial to try erring personnel

The General Officer Commanding, 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen. Okwudili Azinta, has inaugurated a General Court Martial (GCM) to try erring personnel in the division.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday in Ibadan by Col. Hassan Mohammed, the Deputy Director of Army Public Relations in the Division.

Azinta, according to the statement, said the inauguration of the court-martial was in line with the importance of discipline in the success of any organisation, particularly the military.

He enjoined members of the GCM to hinge the court-martial on due process and in conformity with extant civil and military laws, especially the constitution of the country and the Armed Forces Act.

“Members of the court are expected to painstakingly ensure that every step or action taken in the trial process is in conformity with the provisions of the laws,” he said.

He explained that the President and members of the GCM were carefully appointed, considering their ranks, seniority, general service knowledge and wealth of experience to ensure a fair trial and to enhance the course of justice.

“They are men of integrity and character, therefore, I have no doubt in their ability to dispense justice fairly,” he said.

He urged the members of the GCM to expedite trial and not to allow delays based on unnecessary technicalities.

While assuring all the accused persons that the court would be fair and just, he urged the prosecution and the defence counsel to advance the course of justice in their dealings and actions.

Azinta also urged all those concerned in the legal process to live above board, bearing in mind that doing otherwise would have implications on the dispensation of justice in the army. (NAN)