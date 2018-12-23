Ariston Thermo Group shines at

NIA Exhibition 2018

Ariston Thermo Group, a global leader in the thermal comfort industry, was a major exhibitor at the 58th Annual General Meeting and Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) held in Lagos.

Ariston, a world expert in water heating, showcased a full range of solutions including solar, gas, heat pump and small, medium up to commercial-capacity electric water heating products – the largest display of its kind ever witnessed In Nigeria.

Speaking at the occasion, Gaurav Bisaria, Country Manager, Ariston Thermo Group, said:

“It is an honour for us to be part of this year’s Nigerian Institute of Architects Conference and Exhibition. Our success story speaks for us. We are latching on it to showcase our award-winning products that are adding value to the teeming population of our customers across Nigeria and beyond.

We are happy to showcase the various options like Under-sink, hidden and flexible installation options to the esteemed architects of NIA who are the designers of how houses would be of the future. We are particularly proud to showcase our new range of LPG gas based water heating solutions which can address the gap created by the power situation in the country”.

The event, which took place at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos and held under the theme, ‘Architecture and National Regeneration’, brought together architects from across Nigeria and beyond.