Breaking News
Translate

Argentine woman rescued in Bolivia 32 years after kidnapping

On 4:09 pmIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

An Argentine woman kidnapped 32 years ago as a teenager has been found alive and well in Bolivia following a joint investigation between the two countries, Argentine police said Wednesday.

Handout picture released by the Argentine National Police on December 25, 2018 showing an Argentine woman (2-L) who was abducted 32 years ago, and her nine-year-old son (2-R), being escorted by police officers into a car in Oran, Salta Province, Argentina, on December 23 after being freed during a joint operation between the Argentine and Bolivian Police in the Bolivian southern border town of Bermejo. – The woman, who was abducted at 13 by people traffickers in her hometown of Mar del Plata, 400 km south of Buenos Aires, was found 32 years laters after a tip-off received by the police earlier this year. She and her son where rescued and are now with their family in Argentina. (Photo by HO / Argentine Police / AFP)

Now 45, the woman was the victim of human trafficking at just 13 years old, police said.

Bolivian officers had been gathering evidence on the woman’s whereabouts for several months at the behest of their Argentine counterparts, before localizing her in a small town in the south of the country.

Once Bolivian authorities gave the authorization, police liberated the woman and her son.

The pair were transferred to Mar del Plata, her home town some 400 kilometers (250 miles) to the south of Buenos Aires, where she was reunited with family, Argentine police said.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.