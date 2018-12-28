Aremu, Kwara LP gov candidate, decries political thuggery

By Deborah Pemu

Kwara State Labour Party governorship candidate in 2019 general election, Mr. Issa Aremu, has decried what he called “unacceptable conduct of leaders and supporters of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and All Progressives Congress, APC, for turning Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union, IEDPU’s annual conference into a platform for political thuggery and disruption of a historic conference.”

However, he hailed the National Executive Council, NEC, members of IEDPU, headed by Ambassador Sheikh Abdulazeez Uthman and the Board of Trustees for the successful hosting of its 53rd annual conference.

IEDPU is the mother-body of all unions and associations in the Ilorin Emirate and also the umbrella union of all indigenes of Ilorin Emirate home and abroad.

In a statement, Aremu equally commended the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari and the past presidents of IEDPU for nurturing the union formed in 1941 to a matured and largest community association in Nigeria and Africa.

He said: “There is no doubt that the union has discharged its responsibilities in the areas of fostering and promoting unity, progress and mutual understanding among the indigenes of Ilorin Emirate; promoting better understanding with other communities and participating in socio-economic development of the community.”

Aremu promised to partner with all community associations in the state in reversing “syndrome of out-of-school children due to income poverty of parents and collapse of public schools.”

He called on all contestants to operate within the guidelines and rules of Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, and rules of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure free and fair and, above all, peaceful elections in the state.