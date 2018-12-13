Apple to build new $1bn campus in Texas

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Thursday it would invest 1 billion dollars to build a second campus in North Austin, Texas and another 10 billion dollars for new data centres over the next five years.

This is aimed at creating 20,000 jobs in the U.S.

The announcement follows a promise by Apple in January to invest 30 billion dollars in the U.S. and comes as companies with major manufacturing operations outside America have been facing political pressure to ramp up investments at home.

U.S. President Donald Trump has also warned of slapping tariffs on iPhones and other Apple products imported from China, a major consumer market for the Cupertino, California-based company.

The new 133-acre campus at Austin, already home to the second largest number of Apple employees outside Cupertino, will be located less than a mile away from Apple’s existing facilities.

It will first house 5,000 new employees and have the capacity to expand to 15,000.

Apple will also set up sites in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, California while expanding operations in Pittsburgh, New York and Boulder, Colorado over the next three years.

Apple said it added 6,000 jobs to its U.S. workforce this year and plans to hire more than 1,000 employees each in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City.

The company, which in 2017 moved into its sleek “spaceship” campus in Cupertino, said jobs at the new Austin centre would include engineering, research and development, finance and sales functions.

Apple’s technology rival Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) in November ended a months-long search for new headquarters, picking America’s financial and political capitals for massive new offices, with plans to create thousands of jobs. (Reuters/NAN)