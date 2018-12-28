APP takes Buhari, PSC, others to court over IGP’s tenure

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Action Peoples Party, APP, has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari, Police Service Commission, PSC, to the Federal High Court, Abuja, urging it to declare that “any person or an officer of the Nigeria Police Force, who has attained the retirement age of 60 years or 35 years of service cannot be deemed to be a serving member of the Nigeria Police Force, for the purposes of being appointed or re-appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari, as an Inspector General of Police”.

Other defendants in the suit, FHC/ABJ/CS/1570/2018, include the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mr. Ibrahim Kpotun Idris.

The first national Spokesman of Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, made the copy of the court process available to newsmen yesterday, during a press conference in Owerri.

According to the court process, the plaintiff prayed the court to declare that upon the attainment of the mandatory retirement age of 60 years of service in the police by January 3, 2019, Mr. Idris cannot be deemed or taken to be a serving member of the Nigeria Police Force.

The other prayers sought by the plaintiff included: “A declaration that the fourth defendant (Mr. Idris), being due for statutory retirement by January 3, 2019,, when he would have attained 60 years, is due to immediately proceed on one month pre-retirement leave.

“An Order of Court, directing and compelling the fourth defendant (Idris) to immediately proceed on one month pre-retirement leave forthwith.

“An order of perpetual injunction, restraining the first defendant (Buhari), from further re-appointing or in any other way, extending the tenure of the fourth defendant (Idris) in office, as the Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Force.”

Explaining why the opposition approached the court, Ugochinyere said that extending the IGP’s tenure, after reaching the constitutional retirement age, “is a violation of the Constitution.”

“The plot to retain the IGP after retirement, is Buhari/APC last minute desperate attempt to politicise the Police Force and use security forces to thwart the electoral will of Nigerians”, Ugochinyere said.