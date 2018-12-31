Apologise to pensioners, Uzodinma tells Nwosu

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—THE Senator Hope Uzodinma Campaign Organisation says it received with relief, the subtle indictment of the present state government by Uche Nwosu, the former Chief of Staff to Governor Rochas Okorocha, on the shoddy treatment meted out to Imo pensioners.

The organisation, which made it’s feelings known through a press statement signed by the Secretary General, Barrister C. O. C. Akaolisa, also called on Nwosu to render unreserved apology to the senior citizens, instead of just expressing regret over their plight.

“Coming from the man who practically ran the administration of the state, it clearly shows the failure of the Rochas Okorocha administration on this critical issue. It also shows the inhuman nature of the administration”, Akaolisa said.

The campaign organization equally reasoned that passing the blame on the Governor now, without showing the people a copy of his memo to Okorocha on that “is very wicked, callous and selfish to extreme.

“There is what we call collective responsibility in government and administration. The chief of staff to a governor cannot indict his chief executive publicly on the pretext that he advised otherwise”, Akaolisa argued.

Continuing, the Uzodinma Campaign Organization then alleged that “there is nothing Uche Nwosu has done in the past to show any empathy with the suffering pensioners, especially when the people recall the stories associated with the bail out funds meant for the payment of workers and pensioners.”