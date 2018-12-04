APGA has handed over Imo gov election to God —Araraume

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—THE Imo State governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in the 2019 elections, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, yesterday, said his party has handed over the governorship election in the state to God.

Araraume who spoke in Owerri said nobody would be allowed to manipulate the election process.

His statement came days after he attended a church service at Holy Cross Catholic Church Aladimma, to seek the face of God for the 2019 elections.

He claimed that Imolites have been passing through torture and that the end to the suffering of the people was to enthrone good governance.

He said: “We have come to thank God for all that we have passed through. We went through all the processes and we have emerged candidate of APGA for the purpose of governorship. We came to the church to hand over to God the rest of the journey.”