APC’s bad governance’s cost Nigeria 12m jobs – Atiku

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

THE Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said that the bad governance of the All Progressives Congress, APC, party has led to the country losing over 12 million jobs.

Seek face of God for restoration of Nigeria’s lost glories – Anglican Primate

Atiku whose stand was corroborated by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, also said that for failing to fulfill the numerous promises he made to Nigerians in 2015, that President Muhammadu Buhari should not be re-elected in the forthcoming election.

The duo said the president had promised Nigerians that he would ensure the security of lives and property and that he would check the issue of corruption. They however said that under Buhari, that Nigeria has never had it so bad in terms of corruption.

Atiku and Saraki, alongside other party members, gave the statements at the ancient Mapo Hall, Ibadan where several thousands of people gave them heroic reception.

According to Atiku, “In 2015, some liars, deceitful people came here to deceive us and we gave them our votes. But we have discovered that they have failed to deliver all the promises they made to Nigerians. In the history of this country, the best prosperity, peace, educational advancement were all enjoyed under the Peoples Democratic Party.”

“He(Buhari) promised us jobs. But instead of giving us jobs, over 12 million jobs have been lost. They promised to alleviate poverty but we are becoming poorer as a country. Now, Nigeria is the poverty capital of the whole world. Is this kind of government you want to continue with? If I’m given the opportunity, we shall return prosperity to this country.”

“Everyone knows that I chaired the best economic team in this country. If you give me the opportunity again, I will organize the best team that would bring economic prosperity back to this country. South West has been known for educational advancement, if I’m given the opportunity, I will ensure that this zone regain its glory.”

Senator Bukola Saraki, in his own comments, noted that APC promised three things when it assumed power. Some of the things he said the ruling party promised were security and provision of food.

“But, today, security has gone worse in the Norht East, Ogun and other parts of the country. There is insecurity and hunger in the South West. We need someone who would bring food on the table. I was in Ilorin yesterday, people said the suffering is too much. What you can do to stop it is to go out and vote. Nobody can give us employment. It is Atiku. He has business ventures. Just yesterday, 42 political parties teamed up with Atiku and promised that they would send Buhari to Daura”.

Before Atiku mounted the podium, Senator Buruji Kashamu and his entourage who had been in Ibadan earlier left in annoyance when the party leaders did not present the governorship candidate of Ogun State to the mammoth crowd. Vanguard gathered that due to the crisis rocking the party in Ogun State, the leadership of the party, in its own wisdom, decided not to stir the hornet’s nest.

“One of the most touted things is restructuring of this country. Today, I pledge that within six months, we shall begin the process of restructuring. I have lived in this city and I am not a stranger to Ibadan or Yoruba race, therefore, don’t believe APC again. PDP needs your support. This Buhari must go”, he said.

The National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus said there is only one person APC is afraid of and the person is Atiku. APC is afraid because they know it is Atiku who can rescue this country. Nigeria is in crisis. Atiku has achieved a lot in public and private sectors. An emperor of APC says Buhari is not fit. So, by February 16, 2019, let all of us troop out and cast our vote for PDP. Don’t allow INEC, security agencies to manoeuvre or intimidate you. They promised us security of lives in 2015. But, look at the killings going on in the country. When they kill, the President will say he is not aware. His government has collapsed.

On corruption, he alleged that this administration is the most corrupt government. Where is our 25billion dollars? Where is our N8 trillion? “Under this government, corruption has gone to the highest level. APC has gone to Nigeria Ports Authority to raise money for election. All government agencies should be careful. Enough is enough,” he said.

At the rally were the former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Senator representing Bayelsa East, Ben Murray-Bruce and the former Minister of Sports and Special Duties, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja.