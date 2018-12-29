APC youth leaders fault composition of Presidential Campaign C’ttee

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – A forum of Zonal and State Youth Leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has kicked against the list of Presidential Campaign Council released by the presidency on Friday, describing it as discriminatory.



The forum in its preliminary reaction said in spite of the sacrifices of its longsuffering members for the successes of the party, the APC-led administration has continued to denigrate its youth wing.

The statement signed by the North-central youth leader of the party, Comrade Terver Aginde, on behalf of all the zonal and state youth leaders, threatened to mobilize APC youths to fight what he described as injustice against the youth wing of the ruling party.

“We the zonal youths and states youth leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC), after carefully studying the presidential campaign committee list, we are saying that the list has no interest of the youth wing of the party at heart and we will not accept anything short of totally been in charge of the Youth Directorate from the National, Zonal and State levels of the party.

“We have made sacrifices and shown commitment to the party and we deserve a good deal. We are ready to mobilize ourselves to fight against this injustice and exclusiveness if nothing is done quickly.

“We constitute the highest percentage of the voting strength, if all the zonal women leaders will be included in the campaign team, we see no reason why the youth leaders should not be included”, he added.