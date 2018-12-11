APC will unite members to clinch victory in 2019 elections–Shettima

Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno and the Chairman of the APC South-West Reconciliation Committee, says the party would unite all members to secure victory in the 2019 general elections.

Shettima spoke on Tuesday in Ibadan when he led members of the committee to meet with aggrieved members of the party from Oyo and Osun States.

News men gathered that Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Prof. Modupe Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor in Ekiti and Hadjia Sa’ida Sa’ad Bugaje are members of the committee.

NAN also reports that among those who presented their cases to the committee were Sen. Iyiola Omisore and Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN).

Shettima said: “We are here essentially to build bridges of understanding, to reconcile with our aggrieved party members, and see to it that appropriate recommendations are made to the National Working Committee of the party.

SEE ALSO:Lagos 2019: Sanwo-Olu tasks campaign groups on reconciliation of aggrieved members

“Our efforts are to ensure progress in the party as a family and to make amends where necessary.’’

He urged aggrieved members to emulate Ambode who he said had demonstrated an unparalleled spirit of generosity that had not been displayed by any Nigerian politician since 1999.

“Power is the most ephemeral thing God gives to humanity, whether we like it or not.

“ Mobutu Sese Seko eventually had to leave power. Hosni Mubarak reluctantly had to relinquish power.

“So, anything that has a beginning must have an end. So, I commend Gov. Ambode. We have come with the cleanest of intention and with a very open mind to listen, obtain recommendations and proffer solutions,’’ he said.

SEE ALSO:APC crisis: Will NWC panel’s efforts yield dividends in Bauchi?

In his remarks, Ambode said the task of the committee was to reconcile aggrieved members of the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“There is no amount of wounds that can manifest in your hearts as being presented here that we can permanently heal, but we have created a platform for us to be able to start to bond our family, the APC family together.

“We are one family, but some of the people here have one or two issues to complain about, but we are peacemakers.

“What is important is that we must bond together, and also carry that crusade of making our party to win the 2019 elections together.

‘‘And the 2019 elections will not mark the end of our great party,” he said.

Akintola, who spoke with newsmen after his presentation, said that he would exercise patience as preached by the committee, hoping justice would be done.

“We have presented our case and let them know that the reward system in our party is faulty.

“ We told them that we cannot be talking of peace without justice.

“I have been told to wait for the outcome of the reconciliation and we will wait,” he said.

NAN reports that among those present were Oyo APC Chairman, Chief Akin Oke, Prof. Yemi Farounbi, Hon. Rotimi Makinde and Mr Olalekan Alli, Secretary to Oyo State Government. (NAN)