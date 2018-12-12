APC Rep Primary: CAN, PFN leaders hail Waive’s victory

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) Delta State chapter, Senior Apostle Sylvanus Okorote and the state President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN)Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi have described Revd Francis Waive’s victory as APC House of Representative candidate as the victory of the Church.

They made this remark while congratulating Revd Waive on his emergence as the All Progressive Congress, candidate for House of representative for Ughelli North, South and Udu federal constituency.

Speaking separately, the two clergyman stated that Revd Waive has the pedigree, needed experience and qualifications to be the voice of the Church at the National Assembly, urging him to strive to distinguished himself and to represent Christ in the Green Chamber.

According to Apostle Okorote, the Church leadership will continue and support Christians to take active interest in politics because when the righteous is on the throne the people rejoice.

He added that there is nothing wrong with pastors taking to politics. “Pastors are human beings, we are encouraging men of God (Christians) to go into politics, its better to have a pastor rule you than an atheist.

Speaking in the same vein, Bishop Enakirerhi said that Revd Waive’s victory is an evidence that the righteous can prevail in the means of the unrighteous activities.

” We rejoice with him for the victory, and we pray just as we have always, that he will not just win the primary but also the seat of the house of representative and help us to bring good governance to the house of Rep.

“As of Christian, we also pray that God will use him, to pastor the house of representative and bring the people to acknowledge God in his tenure.

“We wish him higher positions , from being a member of house of representative to being a senate and then the President of Nigeria because the likes of Waive will do great things for us.

” He is tested and trusted leader in the body of Christ right from his pastoral life, his school days as a President of student union.

” He has been a frontier leader, focused, firing and faired better at whatever he does, we rejoice with him. The victory of Waive is the victory of the entire church f God.