APC Reconciliation: 70% of S’ West petitioners from Ondo

By Emmanuel Aziken

LAGOS—THE All Progressives Congress, APC national peace and reconciliation committee set up over crisis in the Southwest submitted its report to the national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in Abuja with a recommendation for persuasion to reconcile aggrieved tendencies.

More than 70% of the complaints in the region Vanguard learnt came from Ondo State where party leaders variously complained of the attitude of the governor.

Chairman of the committee, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State who served as chairman of the committee in presenting the committee’s report thanked Oshiomhole for the passion he has brought to bear in pursuance of peace in the party.

The committee had Governors Nasiru El-Rufai and Akinwunmi Ambode, former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, former deputy governor of Ekiti State, Professor Modupe Adelabu, the D-G, NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Peterside and Barrister Sa’ida Sa’ad Bugaje and members.

Committee sources told Vanguard: “The committee believes that persuasion is way to go to resolve the issues.”

Asked of the challenges and issues that came before the committee, the source said: “Most of the petitions and complaints came from Ondo State; at least 70% of the complaints came from the state with many of the petitioners observing that the governor is intolerant of other party members.”