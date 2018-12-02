APC Promises to defend participatory democracy ahead of 2019

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC National Publicity Secretary, gave the assurance in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.



He, however, called on relevant agencies to monitor the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP), saying that its recent utterances were a red flag.

“We must prevent a re-currence of the PDP’s typical undemocratic practices during elections, never again will a selfish few distort the wishes of the electorate,“ the APC spokesman said.