APC PRIMARIES: Akeredolu, state Exco on collision course in Ondo over AA option

Akure—THE leadership of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Ondo State and the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu are on collision course over his decision to back the party’s senatorial and House of Representatives aspirants, who defected to the Action Alliance, AA, and emerged as candidates against the party’s candidates in the February election.

Akeredolu had vowed never to work for the incumbent Senators, Ajayi Boroffice and Yele Omogunwa representing the Ondo North and Ondo South and five other House of Representatives candidates.

Consequently, his preferred senatorial candidates, including Dr Tunji Abayomi, Olatunji Felder have defected to AA, while two other House of Representatives candidates – Stephen Olemija and Victor Ategbole have equally jumped ship to AA.

Akeredolu’s grouse was that the two senators and House of Representatives candidates were imposed by the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party and not elected by the people of their constituencies.

The party in the state led by Ade Adetimehin has disagreed with the governor on working against the choice of the NWC.

Adetimehin insisted that what the governor was about do was anti-party and that the party’s NWC may sanction the state executives as done to both Imo and Ogun states’ executives.

At the enlarged state leaders caucus meeting in Akure, last week, the governor further echoed his decision to carry through his plan.

A member of the state executive committee, who confided in Vanguard, quoted the governor to have said: “We have to let them know that we are on ground and that they cannot just impose whoever they like on the party in Ondo State. We resisted them before and we will repeat same if they make any attempt to do so again.

“For the Central senatorial district, our candidate, Senator Alasoadura will win the contest hands down but for others, the people will decide where they want to go and we will not stop them.

“I know their agents are here, but I don’t care, go and inform them that I, Governor Akeredolu, said Oshiomhole cannot impose and get away with it.

“We will show them our strength because their calabash has broken. The people of Ondo are always resolute and determined when issues of this nature are involved. Tell them we are not returning to Egypt, in fact, we are not returning to Lagos, they can only impose in Lagos, and if they think they can repeat Ambode in Ondo State, they are joking, we will meet them force with force.’’

The member of the state executive told Vanguard that “The governor is only creating more problems for us in the party by sponsoring people in the Action Alliance simply because he did not have his way.

“The most annoying thing is that he is trying to force the party Exco to mobilise for the candidates of the AA because they are his persons. But I can tell you that he will fail this time around because enough is enough. As a party structure, we have insisted that we cannot mobilise for people other than our candidates whether we like them or not. We will stand our ground and work for our party’s candidates against the governor’s AA candidates.’’

Also reacting, the party’s Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, said: “Members of the state executive has never, and will never contemplate anti-party in APC that holds so much hope for us individually and collectively as a country.’’

He continued: “The state chapter is currently preoccupied with electioneering thoughts and strategies to achieve victory at the polls in 2019 for all the APC candidates including President Muhammadu Buhari. The State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, a true democrat, and party man to the core, is endowed with rich history of enviable stability in his political history and ideology.

“His loyalty to the party and its national leadership is without blemish, judging from his political records over the years.

“The leader of the party and governor of the state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, can never compromise the fortune and development of the state and the party for whatever consideration.’’

Kalejaye pointed out that “Our priority in the last few months has been how to unite the party, appease aggrieved members and aspirants so that we can collectively deliver the state for our dear party during the general election, next year.