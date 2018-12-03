APC, PDP responsible for Nigeria’s woes – GPN chieftain

Mr Santos Larab, a university lecturer and Green Party of Nigeria (GNP), senatorial candidate for Plateau Central, has accused the ruling APC and the main opposition, PDP, of being responsible for Nigeria’s current woes

Larab told newsmen, on Monday in Jos that the two parties had betrayed Nigerians’ trust over the years.

“Nigerians must give opportunity to fresh political parties; we must test new leaders if we want purposeful leadership,” he said.

Larab said that APC and PDP were “one and the same”, saying that Nigerians, after voting out PDP, had found that its replacement was not any better.

“APC is just a replica of PDP; the actors are virtually the same. My advice to Nigerians is to try GPN and see the difference because it is built on a sound ideology,” he said.

On his senatorial bid, the lecturer said that he was in the race to contribute his quota toward a better life for his people.

“My people have been neglected for a very long time. I do not want this to continue,” he said.

Larab said that he was the most qualified to represent the people because he had lived with them over time.

“My appeal to Plateau people and Nigerians in general is to vote GNP at all levels so as to install a leadership that will make Nigeria a better place for its residents and even those unborn,” he said.