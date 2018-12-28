APC paying lip service to security and well-being of Nigerians – Benue dep gov

By Peter Duru

Benue State Deputy Governor, Mr. Benson Abounu, has accused his former party, All Progressives Congress, APC, of paying lip service to the security and well-being of Nigerians.

Abounu said the non commitment of the party to the security and well-being of the people was one of the reasons that compelled him to abandon the party, stressing that the party held no future for the people of the state.

He spoke at Otukpo-Icho where he decamped with over 3,000 members of APC to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state, noting after his sojourn in the APC, he discovered there was no alternative to the PDP.

According to him, “I was a founding member of the PDP, I left the party because I was angry at a point but I have gone to the other side and I can tell you that there is no party like PDP.

“I have seen that they don’t mean well for our people and that is why I quickly made a detour back home. Like a son, who left home for hunting expedition and after killing an elephant decided to bring it home for his people, I am back home for good.”

The Deputy Governor who lauded the people for choosing to dump their former party urged them to collectively work for the victory of all the candidates of the PDP from the presidential to the House of Assembly elections.