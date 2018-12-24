APC govt promises are aspirations — Fashola

ABUJA—Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has said promises made by All Progressives Congress, APC, were aspirational, and not necessarily the reality.

Fashola said the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government had generated 1,000MW of power every year since it took over in 2015.

On the gulf between the promise of 20,000MW and the delivery of 3,000MW, Fashola said the promises were aspirations.

He said: “I think it is time to come down to the reality of the bolts and nuts of governance. It is, in fact, aspirational to say we want to get here. And if we haven’t reached there, it doesn’t mean that we haven’t made a legitimate effort, it also doesn’t mean that progress has not been made.”

Fashola also said Nigerians had to make a choice to go back to the PDP years of “mediocrity” or stay on a course that goes forward with the APC.

“Nigerians have to make a choice; do you want to go back to the ROI rate of 250MW a year or the ROI rate of 1,000MW and that is continuing?

“I think it is important that Nigerians must ask themselves, when last did a political party make them promises that they can remember? When last? Since 1999, they should go back and ask, what were they promised?

“So, I take credit for being a member of a political party that sits down to articulate a programme, and then says to Nigerians; these are our promises to you. And I am very happy to sit down here today because when people say they are no issues in politics, I always disagree.

“I have told you that these are aspirations, and I think some credit must be given that Nigerians can remember what we say,’’ he said.