APC candidate in Rivers promises adherence to electoral laws

Chief Davies Ikanya, candidate representing Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency in Rivers on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says he will engage in issue-based campaigns.

Ikanya made the declaration while unveiling the `Projects for Delivery’ campaign and inauguration of his campaign team on Monday in Port Harcourt.

He said that the choice of the campaign committee headed by Mr Opusunju Opusunju as Director-General was a careful blend of trusted party faithful across the two local government areas of the constituency.

Ikanya, a former Rivers Chairman of the APC, said that his team would ensure strict compliance with electoral laws during the campaigns and beyond.

He said he was determined to deliver good representation to his constituents if given the mandate, urging his team to focus only on issues during the exercise.

Reacting to the appointment, Opusunju, on behalf of members of the campaign committee, thanked Ikanya for an opportunity to serve, saying that he felt honoured to work with the candidate.

Opusunju, however, warned his team and party members in the area against taking the campaign task for granted; even though the candidate had scored high in terms of popularity in the area.

He described Ikanya as a man known for his peaceful disposition, saying that he would ensure that his team abided by all electoral guidelines.

Opusunju said he was there to lead the campaign train for Ikanya because God had so destined him.

“Having served as a former Council Chairman of then Bonny Local Government Area, a former Commissioner for Special Duties and a former state chairman of our great party, I can say that we all know him.

“In fact, I can see a satisfying expression on our faces because we have a good product to sell to our people.

“However, I want us to understand that in every market there is bound to be influx of the good, bad and the ugly; all seeking to either inform or misinform gullible persons.

“This project may not be as easy as we think; we should be ready to woo our people to trust in our candidate’s purpose.

“We should bear in our minds that every other candidates may have designed other mouth-watering strategies to attract the same people who happened to be our target too,’’ Opusunju said.

He promised that the party would apply very decent political strategies to canvas for votes throughout the length and breadth of the constituency to deliver victory to APC.

“I therefore, urge us to refocus, concentrate and understand that we have a task to deliver APC in this constituency.

“I also assure you on collaboration with relevant stakeholders and security operatives during the exercise,’’ Opusunju said.