APC campaign in Imo: Uzodinma accuses Okorocha of denying APC use of stadium

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Thursday accused Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha, of anti party activity for preventing the APC governorship candidate in the state, Senator Hope Uzodimma, from using the stadium for the flagging off of his governorship campaign.

Oshiomhole alongside APC leaders spoke during the flagging off of the governorship campaign at Okigwe road.

Governor Rochas Okorocha, has however, said that the issue of locking of the stadium was a false claim that only Oshiomhole would believe.

The ceremony, Saturday Vanguard gathered attracted leaders of the party, which included Ali Modu Sheriff, the Deputy governor of Imo state, Eze Madumere; governorship candidate of Abia state, Uche Oga; Senator Andy Uba, the National Organizing Secretary of APC, Emma Ibediro.

Also, present were the chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship primaries, Ahmed Gulak, that of the Enugu state, Ayogu Eze, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu representing Imo North, Spokesperson of the Allied forces, Theodore Ekechi, as well as other former governorship aspirants who contested under APC, in the state, including Senators and members of the House of Representatives.

Oshiomole said that the stadium was built with tax payers money and not Okorocha’s personal money, adding that he remembered that Okorocha cried out in 2011, that the governor then, Ikedi Ohakim, locked the stadium stopping him (Okorocha) during his own campaign.

He blasted Okorocha saying that he neglected the people of the state in his style of governance.

The APC, National chairman said that with Senator Hope Uzodimma, as the “next” governor of the state, he would address the problem of “family” kind of governance practised by the present government.

In the words of Oshiomhole, “Let me appreciate the members of the National Working committee for coming to join the next governor of Imo state. We approach with one simple message. It is a message of Hope.

“Not a message of lamentation, not a message of family business, I want you to listen, because for me campaign is not about entertainment. Today, we have come to deliver the message of Hope although things have gone wrong in the past. We have come to return the government of Imo state to the great people of Imo state.

“We have come to tell you that we have respect for you people. The next governor in the person of Senator Hope Uzodimma, will restore all that have been destroyed.

“Please Imo people cool temper. Today is a day to pass a message of Hope. Today, we desire to talk to the young people especially my fellow colleagues, the civil servants.

“The days are gone for a governor who will look at people and say that there is money to do other things and not to pay civil servants.

“The well-being of the people will be the priority of Senator Hope Uzodimma. Contracts will no longer be awarded to family members. Never again will your governor look at you and ignore your problems.

“Never again shall you govern Imo state. I bring to you the message that traditional rulers will govern without intimidation.”

He continued: “I want to tell you that the money that was given to those governors including the governor of Imo state and did not use it for that purpose will be retrieved.

“Those who are putting Buhari’s poster with their unpopular picture are fake. Buhari has adopted Hope Uzodimma as the governor of Imo state. I want you to go and tell people what I said. Nigeria needs to produce political leaders that have political concentration.

“How will you believe that an APC governor will lock the stadium against an APC governorship candidate. Tax payers’ money was used to build that stadium and not his personal money.”

Governor Okorocha, responding through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, said: “We have heard the false claim by Chief Hope Uzodinma, the Adams Oshiomhole’s preferred governorship Candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Imo State, that he asked for the Dan Anyiam Stadium for his flag off Campaign and the government refused to give him the Stadium.

“For those who know Chief Hope Uzodinma very well, they won’t be surprised that he could come up with this false Claim on the issue. Only men like Adams Oshiomhole would believe him.

“Since Governor Rochas Okorocha became governor in 2011, the Dan Anyiam has always been made available for all the political parties and candidates to use, not minding the Political affiliations.

“The Stadium is the property of Imo people and Chief Uzodinma would not have been denied the opportunity of using the facility for the flag-off of his campaign if he had asked or applied for it.

“He never applied to use the stadium especially when a press release had been issued days before the flag-off of his campaign that the governor had directed that the stadium should be released free to political parties and candidates who would like to use it for their rallies or for other Political activities.”