APC Bread, Buhari Water melon, mineral, milk on sale in Uyo as APC flag-off National Campaign

The Godswill Akpabio International stadium Uyo, is already filled to the brim moments before the flag-off of the APC National Campaign for the 2019 elections.

The stadium was decorated with posters with inscriptions “Buhari and Ekere Together We prosper’’; Next Level 2019 Buhari and Ekere’’; Yes to Buhari and Ekere; Sen. Owan Eno for 2019 in Cross River State; and `Ete Amedio’ (Papa Welcome)’’.

Other posters including “APC, Next Level Nigeria: Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Muhammadu Buhari’’, among others have also adorned the stadium.

Security situation is tight in and around the stadium as the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps; the Army, DSS and other paramilitary personnel are on standby to ensure security and hitch-free campaign.

All entrances leading to the stadium have been cordoned off by security personnel to ensure a hitch-free campaign flag-off.

Vehicular movements have also been restricted around the stadium, while vehicles that conveyed supporters have been parked along adjourning streets.

Ambulances are also on standby in case of any emergencies.

Different cultural troupes from the 31 local government areas of Akwa Ibom perform and chant solidarity songs even as they await President Buhari’s arrival as at about 2.30 p.m.

Hawkers of various goods, souvenirs, and food and sundry items are also having a field day as they sell their wares.

Some of the hawkers shout “APC Bread”; “Ekere groundnut”; Buhari “Water melon”; “Buhari mineral”; “Buhari milk”; and “Nsima Ekere egg”, among others.

Speaking, Mr Aniekan Nelson who hails from Ikot Abia Ward two in Obot Akara described the event as colourful.

“As you can see Akwa Ibom is APC. We will give Buhari and Ekere as well as all APC candidates 100 per cent vote, come 2019 elections,’’ he said.

Also Mrs Inimfon Abasi Nelson, a candidate for Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara State Constituency, thanked God for making the event to hold in Akwa Ibom.

“It is a privilege for us to have the President flag off the APC Campaign in Akwa Ibom. We are proud to have him here” Nelson said.

She also expressed optimism that President Buhari would be re-elected in 2019, while Nsima Ekere would be elected as the next governor of Akwa Ibom.

She also commended the people of the state for coming out en masse to witness the APC Campaign flag-off.