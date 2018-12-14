Apapa gridlock: Residents, firms issue 21-day ultimatum to FG on trucks removal

•As NPA meets with terminal operators, stakeholders for solution

By Godwin Oritse and Monsuru Olowoopejo

Worried by persistent gridlock in Apapa Ports, residents and business owners within the axis yesterday issued 21-day ultimatum to Federal Government to remove all articulated trucks or incur their wrath.

They threatened that failure of the government to effect the removal of the trucks would result to indefinite shutdown of all entries linking the ports.

They lamented that they now live in perpetual fear due to recurring attacks by hoodlums who have taken advantage of the situation in the area.

They added that apart from the fact that the area has become a hideout for armed, some families during emergencies have lost loved ones in need of medical care to total blockade of access roads by the articulated vehicles.

Speaking on behalf residents and business owners, Brigadier General Shola Vaughan (retd), at a press briefing, hinted that they have started preparing for the possibility that the government would not yield to their demands.

According to him, the residents and business owners are prepared to block all entries both in and out of Apapa since the gridlock had already wrecked businesses and robbed residents of good lives.

Vaughan said government and its agencies in connivance with the shipping companies deliberately refused to implement policies meant to keep the trucks and containers off the road so as to force landlords, residents and business owners out of Apapa.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of NPA, Ms Hadiza Bala Usman said that the Lagos Port has become an emergency adding that whatever losses that stakeholders may incur will be reviewed.

Usman who stated this after a meeting with he terminal operators also called on shipping companies, port managers and allied stakeholders to do all they could to eradicate or at best mitigate the effects of the present congestion at the nation’s seaports.

According to the NPA boss, the issue of ports congestion should be of concern to all and therefore they should look into the issue of evacuation of empty containers, increase in free days of storage, wavering of demurrage for a definite period of time, creating a window of some period to accommodate the concerns of importers.

The NPA boss hinted that the meeting was convened in compliance with a directive from the Vice President of the Federal republic of Nigeria and Chairman, Ease of Doing Business Council, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on the need to find lasting solution to the issue of ports congestion.

She noted that government is desirous of getting things done more smoothly, and therefore NPA will do everything possible to facilitate trade in the maritime sector, adding that the Authority would encourage shipping companies to patronize other Ports outside Lagos, particularly Onne Port.

She informed the terminal operators that among the efforts NPA has made included the use of Barges to move cargoes to Ikorodu, collaborating with other stakeholders to construct access roads in Apapa, encouraged Dangote Private Jetty Project, promote Intermodal Transportation System.