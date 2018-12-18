Anti-party: APC hammer to fall on Okorocha, Okafor, others —Uzodinma

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—There are

OWERRI—There are fears that the All Progressives Congress, APC, sledgehammer will soon fall on Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, as well as the member representing Okigwe South federal constituency, Deacon Chike Okafor and the Deputy Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Mr. Ugonna Ozuruigbo, over their alleged anti-party activities.

Feelers for the impending sanction emerged after a crucial meeting of APC candidates led by the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Other high profile party leaders, including the incumbent Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, and some members of the APC Coalition Forces, attended the meeting in the new State Secretariat of the party.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Senator Uzodinma expressed surprise over the attitude of some of the candidates, who rather than focus and work along with the party, are busy working for another party.

“This is not just a mere anti-party activity, but an unpardonable action punishable by the extant laws of the party administration”, Uzodinma said.

He assured party loyalists that those playing such politics would become victims of expulsion, even as he described their actions as “dangerously against the goals of the party”.

Senator Uzodinma commended his compatriots for their committment and resilience towards retrieving the party from Governor Okorocha, who he alleged “was on the verge of turning the party to a family business”.

While saying that the party had long produced a candidate to contest 2019 governorship election, Uzodinma wondered why few persons were yet to come to terms with the reality and work in unison with members to deliver the party at the 2019 general elections.

“Those who are yet to come to terms with the reality that APC now has a gubernatorial candidate in the state, may sadly become victims of change”, Senator Uzodinma said.

He called on all and sundry to join hands for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, revealing that “most leaders of the South East have keyed into this project for his sincerity of purpose in the Nigerian project and wholistic re-integration of South East and Ndigbo”.

Speaking also, the Deputy Governor called on the party faithful to close ranks to deliver APC at all levels, including the re-election of President Buhari who he described as “a considerate and passionate leader, whose actions for the country have been wholly patriotic”.

He also assured the party faithful of restoration of their lost dignity when Senator Uzodinma emerges as the governor of the state.

Madumere also assured civil servants of returning the service to its former glory, “while the retirees will surely heeve a sign of relief”