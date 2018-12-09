Angry cow turns against herdsman, gores him to death

Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – A cattle herder, was weekend, reported dead after a cow from the herd he shepherd, went wild and gored him to death at Ughelli, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

We’re under siege by herdsmen, Delta women protest

The incident occurred last Friday at an abattoir located at Oghenevweta Street, Ughelli.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard, another herder who gave his name as Muhammad Abdul, said the herder was gored to death onboard a trailer used in conveying the cow in company of tens of others from the northern part of the country to Ughelli.

According to Abdul, the victim had gone onboard the trailer in an attempt to coax the cow to come down from the truck when the animal went wild.

He said: “The cow immediately rammed into him with its horn stuck in his throat, flipped him up and went after him again in the same manner multiple times until he was rescued from the attack.

“Unfortunately, he died at the hospital where he was rushed for medical attention and has since been buried at the Ughelli cemetery in line with Islamic traditions.”