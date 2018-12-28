Anambra govt commences construction of general hospital at Umueze Anam

AWKA—AnambraState Commissioner for Health, Dr Joe Akabuike says work will soon commence on the proposed General Hospital at Umueze Anam Anambra West Local Government Area.

Akabuike said this on Dec. 23 at Umueze Anam, when he visited the LGA to have a first hand, about rumours of outbreak of Diarrhoea in some communities in the council area.

The commissioner, lamented, “Anambra West is the only local council in the state that does not have a general hospital”.

He noted that work on the proposed general hospital was in progress and would soon commence.

The commissioner said he would also make a case for the dilapidated one at Umuoba Abegbu to be refurbished.

Akabuike, urged health workers and community leaders of various communities to sensitise their communities to make use of health institutions.

“This is to enable appropriate drugs to be administered to them.”

He cautioned against defecating in open places which the commissioner noted could lead to spread of deadly diseases like cholera, Diarrhoea.

The Transition Committee Chairman, Sylvester Orji Okafor thanked the commissioner for the visit, which he described as timely and appealed for government intervention toward health challenges currently being experienced in the LGA.

He urged that more health workers be posted to the area to complement efforts of the ones on ground; he noted health workers currently in the area were not sufficient to cover the entire council.

On ground to welcome the commissioner were the PGs, Town Union Chairmen, community leaders and Governor’s aides from the LGA.

Some quantities of drugs were given out to TC chairman by Akabuike.