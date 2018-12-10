Anambra: 151 youths empowered after NDE skills acquisition

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—ONE hundred and fifty one youths from Anambra Central senatorial zone, who were recently trained by the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, have been empowered to start their own businesses.

South-East has right to develop along other regions-Osinbajo

The beneficiaries, drawn from the seven local government areas that make up the zone, were given starter packs and additional personal donation of N3.02 million by the senator representing Anambra Central, Senator Victor Umeh, at an impressive ceremony in Neni, headquarters of Anaocha local government area of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the programme was part of the nationwide exercise carried out in all senatorial zones in the country in 2017, but Anambra Central could not benefit from it because it did not have a senator at the time.