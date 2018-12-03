Amuwo-Odofin LG Chairman urges youths to shun crime

Mr Valentine Buraimoh, Chairman, Amuwo Odofin Local Government, has advised youths to be diligent as the future held a lot of promise.

Buraimoh gave the advice while speaking with newsmen in Lagos on Monday on the recent youth empowerment programme on “Juvenile Delinquency and Crime Prevention’’ organised in Amuwo-Odofin by Yagazie Foundation.

The programme which was for senior secondary school students in the local government area also created awareness on health.

Buraimoh said that youths should not allow themselves to be used as thugs to accomplish nefarious acts as the 2019 general elections approached.

He said that youth were the future of the nation and should not destroy themselves before it was time to take up the mantle of leadership

NAN reports that Yagazie Foundation organised the programme that brought together about 1,000 students, speakers and teachers in all walks of life from the Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos State on Dec. 1.

Topics discussed at the event included health, crime prevention and youth delinquency. Four speakers, including a health practitioner, Innocent Ijeoma spoke on good hygiene practices.

The Chairman, Amuwo Odofin Local Government was represented at the event by his Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters, Hon. Durojaiye Ahmed.

NAN also reports that the founder Yagazie Foundation, Kennedy Ezirim said: “It is our desire to have more of this kind of event across Nigeria in 2019 and beyond.

“We humbly request for sponsorship from the government, corporate bodies, private organisations and the good people of Nigeria to do more for the country.

“We hope to roll out scholarships to encourage young students and sports persons around the country.’’

A representative of First City Monument Bank, Mr Aro Akeem, was at the event to enlighten the students on wise savings tips, especially the Bank’s Flexx product benefits.

Attendees were also treated to tasty refreshments from Colombina.