Amosun’s APM adopts Buhari as presidential candidate

The Allied People’s Movement (APM) linked with Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has formally adopted President Muhammadu Buhari as its candidate in the 2019 election.

APM Chairman Yusuf Mamman Dantalle presents APM declaration to President Buhari

Amosun and the chairman of the party, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle were at Aso Rock on Monday to present a declaration formally adopting Buhari as the party’s candidate.

In Ogun state, Amosun’s ‘consensus’ candidates for the governorship election and state assembly elections are contesting under the banner of APM.

Amosun, Buhari, Dantalle

However, Amosun is contesting for the Ogun central senatorial seat as a candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

 


