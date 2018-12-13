Breaking News
Amokachi, Iyanya, Kosoko pledge support for President Buhari’s re-election

On 6:40 pm

Abuja – Some prominent Nigerian celebrities on Wednesday pledged their support for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari (M); Wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari; Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State; Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun; Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo; and some Nollywood Actors and Actresses during a meeting of the president with Buhari Support Organisation at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday Night (13/12/18)

The celebrities made the declaration while receiving awards for excellence from the Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari in Abuja.

The celebrities included former Nigerian football stars – Daniel Amokachi, Peter Rufai, Garba Lawal and
artistes – Korede Bello, Jide Kosoko, Iyanya, Joke Silva and DJ Jimi Jatt.

Mrs Buhari gave the awards of excellence to the celebrities in recognition of their contributions to the development of Nigerian entertainment industry.

She made the presentation during an event organised by the Buhari Support Organization tagged “Together Nigeria”, aimed at galvanising support for the re-election of President Buhari in the 2019 general elections.

The event was organised to showcase the achievement of the Buhari administration in the last three and half years.

In their separate responses after the award, the celebrities declared their support for the re-election bid of President Buhari.

From left: Mr. Yinka Quadr, Nollywood Actor, Mr. Jide Kosoko, Nollywood Actor, A Nollywood Actor, Alh. Adebayo Salami[Oga Bello] Nollywood Actor, Alh. Wasiu Ayinde, Fuji Musician and Mr. Muka Ray-Eyiwunmi, Nollywood Actor, during the President Buhari attends the Together Nigeria Event organised by the Buhari Support Organisation in Abuja on 12th Dec 2018
Amokachi said the Buhari administration had achieved a lot in the fight against corruption, which, he said, was gradually changing the narrative of Nigerians in the international community.

The footballer said Buhari has laid a solid foundation for the betterment of future generations of Nigerians.

Aisha Buhari inaugurates Nomadic School in Maiduguri

Also speaking, Kosoko, said his support for President Buhari was unshakable, considering the successes recorded by the administration, especially in the area of social investment programmes.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari in a handshake with Nollywood Actor, Chinedu Ikedieze (a.k.a Aki) during a meeting of the president with Buhari Support Organisation at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (13/12/18) Night. With them are: Wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari; Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State; Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun and others.


