Allianz international ratings reaffirm capacity for specialty insurance

By Rosemary Onuoha

GLOBAL insurance giant,Allianz, have reaffirmed its capacity to bear special risks across continents following the release of its 2018 international ratings. The company was rated, ‘ best in class insurer financial strength ratings – AA (‘Very Strong’) by Standard & Poor’s, and A+ (‘Superior’) by A.M. Best which reassure clients of financial security.

“Currently we provide engineering insurance for clients all over the world, supporting them not only with flexible policy coverage, but also with the backing of our AA S&P and A+ A.M. Best credit ratings – ensuring confidence for the long term”, explains Chris van Gend, Global Head of Engineering at Allianz.

He said, “Our risk consulting, claims and underwriting teams are among the most technically accomplished of any major insurer and can lead the largest engineering risks and construction projects across the globe, giving us a reputation earned through years of practical experience.”

Allianz’ Global Corporate and Specialty (AGCS) boasts of a network of offices in more than 70 countries plus network partners in other locations that enables them service clients in more than 210 countries and territories worldwide. An experienced team of around 4,700 expert staff, from risk consultants to claims specialists make this possible.

As a leading global insurance program provider, Allianz manages more than 2500 lead programs with approximately 19,000 local policies attached.

In July 2018, Nigerian insurer, Ensure Insurance, was acquired by the Allianz Group and rebranded to Allianz Nigeria in December 2018.