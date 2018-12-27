Alleged rape: Court admits surety to N500,000 bail for failing to produce son

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday, admitted a 40-year-old man, Frederick Akinboboye, to bail in the sum of N500,000 for failing to produce his 15-year-old son to face trial for alleged rape of a minor.

Magistrate Mrs B.O Osunsanmi, ordered Akinboboye to produce two sureties as part of the bail condition.

Osunsanmi ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidences of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government,

The case was adjourned until Jan. 8, 2019 for hearing

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the accused committed the offence in November at Ojokoro Police Station, Lagos.

Ayorinde said the accused conspired with his 15-year-old son to obstruct and pervert the course of justice .

“The accused stood as a surety for his son, who was arrested for allegedly defiling a minor and impregnating her.

“His son was then released to the accused, who promised to produce him on Nov. 26 and other subsequent dates till the case is finally disposed off.

“But the accused failed to produce his son to the police on Nov. 26 as promised,” the prosecutor said.

The offence, he added, contravened the provisions of section 97 (1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Akinboboye, who resides at Ojokoro, Lagos, entered a `not-guilty’ plea to the conspiracy and perversion of justice charges levelled against him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 97 (1) provides seven years imprisonment for perversion of justice while section 411 attracts two years for conspiracy. (NAN)