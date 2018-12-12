Alleged freezing of Obi’s account, desperate move by APC to cling to power —group

…Electoral Bill: Override Buhari, Obi Support Network charges NASS

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—The leadership of Southeast Mandate for Atiku/Obi Movement, yesterday described the alleged freezing of Mr. Peter Obi’s account by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as a desperate move by the APC-led government to cling to power.

They further condemned the action of the EFCC, adding that the emergence of Atiku/Obi for the 2019 presidential election had thrown President Muhammed Buhari-led Federal Government into frustration.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki by the national co-ordinator of the Igbo grassroot political movement for support, campaigns and installation of Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi of PDP as President and Vice President in 2019, Comrade Timothy Nwankwo, the group stressed that the development would never dampen the spirit of Mr. Peter Obi whose credibility remained an epitome for politicians to emulate in the country.

It stated: “The people of Nigeria know Mr Peter Obi as a foremost unblemished and uncorrupted political leader in Nigeria.“The jittery and frustrated subtle move of APC-led Federal Government to intimidate and dampen the courageous spirit of Mr Peter Obi will never achieve any positive result because Obi is not like Bola Tinubu, Chibuike Amaechi, Adams Oshiomhole or Nasir El Rufai.

“South East Mandate for Atiku/Obi Movement warn EFCC to immediately unfreeze the bank accounts of Mr Peter Obi or face unprecedented and massive protest against them. The more President Muhammed Buhari led APC federal government attacks Mr Peter Obi, the more Nigerian people are having sympathy for him.”

Override Buhari on Electoral Bill, Obi Support Network charges NASS

Meanwhile, the Peter Obi Support Network, POSN, has charged the National Assembly to save the nation’s democracy by immediately over-riding President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to sign the amendment of the Electoral Act.

In a statement by its’ Spokesman, Chief T.E. Ezeoke, the Peter Obi Support Network noted that “this legislative action has become imperative as the President’s decision is a calculated attempt to hold the nation to ransom, inject crisis into the electoral process and ultimately scuttle the conduct of the 2019 general elections, seeing that there is no way he can win in a free and fair contest.”

The group also described the various reasons that the President gave for declining his assent as baseless.