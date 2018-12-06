Alleged cyberstalking: Court admits Deji Adeyanju to N500,000 bail

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 2,on Thursday granted bail to civil activist and Coordinator of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, arrested over alleged cyberstalking by the Police.

Adeyanju had been remanded in prison custody by the Court on Tuesday, following his arraignment on charges of cyber-stalking, inciting public disturbance and criminal defamation by the police.

The presiding magistrate, Idiat Akanni, however, adjourned Adeyanju’s bail application to Thursday.

Akanni said the offence is bailable and therefore ordered Adeyanju to produce N500,000 and two sureties with like sum each as bail bond.

The magistrate added that the sureties must be civil servants of not less than Grade Level 12, and must present their utility bill.

Recall that Adeyanju got into trouble with the police authorities when he led a protest to the police headquarters on Wednesday November 28.

Adeyanju and his group had stormed the force headquarters with banner bearing the inscription: “Police are not politicians; this rally is about saving democracy.”

The protesters were calling on the Police and other security agents to be non-partisan, especially as the 2019 general elections approaches.

He was arrested alongside two other campaigners, Daniel Abobama and Boma Williams, and arraigned before the Karshi Magistrates’ Court, which remanded them in the Keffi Prisons in Nasarawa State.

The accused persons were charged with criminal conspiracy, public nuisance, disturbance of public peace and threat to public security and safety, criminal defamatory and derogatory conduct against constituted authority.

They were granted bail by the presiding magistrate, Aliu Kagarko and were able to perfect the bail conditions on Monday December 3.

However, while Abobama and Williams were released, Adeyanju was re-arrested by the police and arraigned on new charges.

The case is adjourned till January 17, 2019 for hearing.