ALLEGED ASSAULT: Who is saying the truth, Davido or Kiss Daniel’s Manager?

By Ifeanyi Okoli

Pop star, Davido has been enmeshed in another controversy as he was alleged to have assaulted singer, Kizz Daniel’s manager, Oluwatumininu Lawrence, for accidentally bumping into him at the Green Room (Artistes’ waiting room), during the ‘City of David Concert.’ The concert held Thursday night at the Oceans View Ground, Eko Hotel, Lagos.

However, the ‘Wonder Woman’ crooner has said that he was not guilty of the allegation.

Responding to a fan who inquired to know the true story, Davido said he didn’t slap Kizz Daniel’s manager, he, however apologized for the sake of peace.

“Nope, ok Kizz Daniel manager I apologize for doing nothing”, he said.

It’s now Davido’s word against that of Kizz Daniel’s manager, Oluwatumininu Lawrence, because according to him, he was not even sure it was Davido who slapped him. But he was sure Davido was the closest person to him, so there is the possibility he was the culprit.

“I was talking to Asa (Davido’s manager) because we’ve been waiting for like two hours to perform and we actually had other engagements that we cancelled just to come and show Davido love based on the fact that we have a popping song together ‘One Ticket’ and he’s also showed us love too. So I was talking to Asa like when are we going on stage and his countenance wasn’t really welcoming so I was trying to inform Kizz when I noticed someone pushing me from behind. I looked back and saw it was Davido. But his guys were asking wo I was. When told them I was Kizz Daniel’s manager they poured a drink on my face and slapped me. People around were saying it was David himself but I can’t verify. It doesn’t make any sense though, because we were there just to show love” he recounted in a telephone conversation with Linda Ikeji.