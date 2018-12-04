Alimosho to deliver 500,000 votes to Sanwo-Olu

*APC candidate consults residents

The people of Alimosho area of Lagos State have declared their total support for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, promising him no fewer than 500,000 votes.



The Alimosho residents, Wednesday, trooped out in their numbers to welcome Sanwo-Olu, who was in the area for consultative meeting. They said it would be a waste of energy for the APC candidate to come to the area for campaign, noting that Alimosho votes were naturally for the party to which the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, belongs.

Sanwo-Olu was at the consultative meeting in company of his running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, lawmaker representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Sen. Olamilekan Adeola, the Director General of APC campaign, Mr Tayo Ayinde, the Deputy Director General, Cardinal James Odunmbaku, and federal lawmakers.

Speaking on behalf of the residents, Alhaji Abdullahi Enilolobo hailed Sanwo-Olu for taking time out to listen to the requests of the residents, describing the gesture as a sign of being a “good listener”.

Sanwo-Olu described Lagos West as critical to winning the election, stressing that Alimosho remained key constituency that must be equipped with modern infrastructure that would make life easy for the people.

He said: “We regard Alimosho as a country on its own. This area is not only important to us to winning the governorship election next year, it is also very critical to create greater Lagos.

“We believe Alimosho has credible leaders, who are strongly organised and close to the people. We are coming through them to reach out to the people on our programmes.

“Having listened to the demands of people of Alimosho, I promise we will consider your expectations in our manifesto and we will not play politics with your wellbeing if you support us to win the election.

“As part of our programmes we are initiating in Alimosho, we will build the first mini-stadium in this area as requested and we will also strengthen the free healthcare service to our people. All we require is your support. When you get us elected, we will listen to you in creating greater Lagos.”

The Alimosho CDC Chairman pledged to deliver more than 300,000 votes of the artisans living the area.

The Alimosho residents made a number of demands from the APC candidate, and told him not to forget the area.

Alimosho has 697,991 registered voters, making it the largest voting bloc in the state.