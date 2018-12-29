Al-Makura presents N86.64bn 2019 appropriation bill to Assembly

By David Odama

THE Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-Makura on Friday presented the 2019 budget proposal of N86.64billion to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The governor while presenting the budget in Lafia, said a total of N48,429,934,039 billion of the budget is earmarked for recurrent expenditure while N31,038,994,046 is for capital expenditure for the fiscal year 2019.

Al-Makura, who was represented by the State Commissioner of Finance, Ayuba Ayenaje, assured the assembly of full implementation of the budget if finally passed into law for the benefit of the people of the state.

“On behalf of the Governor Tanko Al-Makura, I hereby present the 2019 appropriation bill of N86, 642, 599, 225 billion aimed at bringing the much dividend of democracy to the people of the state”.

While commending the lawmakers and the people of the state for their cooperation and understanding, he urged them not to relent in their efforts in partnering with the executive to develop the state.

The governor called on the members to give the budget proposal accelerated consideration and passage to enable the state government execute people’s oriented projects for the overall development of the state.

Receiving the budget proposal at the Assembly chambers in Lafia, the Speaker Ibrahim Abdullahi, assured the state government of the speedy passage of the budget.