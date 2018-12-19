Akure landlords, residents hail Akeredolu over restriction of motorcycles

AKURE – LANDLORDS and residents of Akure in Ondo State, have commended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for restricting the operations of commercial motorcycles in the state.

This was contained in a communiqué made available to newsmen by the landlords under the umbrella of Akure Landlords’ Association, AL.



They said such step is critical to checkmate the incessant criminal activities that have greeted the town.

The statement reads in part: “We received the news restricting the operation of commercial motorists to 10p.m with joy. We have also studied reasons behind this announcement. The government of Ondo State has taken this step for the best interest for our dear State. We cannot but appreciate Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for this.

“It is believed that commercial drivers are associated with causing violence and indulging in criminal activities. This is not to say that there are no responsibility persons among them. But in all, for the bad eggs, the restriction would serve them right.

“We also call on all security agencies in the state to enforce this restriction and ensure strict compliance by commercial motorists.”

Some residents have also thrown their weight behind the state government’s decision to restrict operation of Okada riders in the state. They said criminal activities have risen in the last one month while lamenting over bad roads that have become kidnap trap across the state.

Mr Saheed Adeshina, a government school teacher, said the government has taken one of its best decisions on security so far.

Saheed noted that anyone found disobeying the order be prosecuted saying it would serve as deterrent to others.

Another resident of Akure, Mr Kunle Ayemowo, said government should focus more on fixing dilapidated roads on which kidnappers struck. He revealed that if that is done, it would be another means to which criminal activities could be curbed in the state.

Ayemowo said: “Government must ensure there is increase in the number of security personnel deployed to major roads, especially the ones linking Akure to other parts of the state. It is a known fact that these hoodlums gained entrance and escapes through these roads.”

On her part, Kemi Fagbemigun, a student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, flayed the Nigerian Police Force over negligence of duty, calling on the force to focus more on searching of vehicles at checkpoints than collecting bribes.

Fagbemigun, however, applauded the Governor for taken important measures to tackle security challenges confronting the state while calling on Ondo State students home and abroad to support the present government in the state.