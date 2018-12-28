Akpabio, Akpanudoedehe, others appointed into Buhari’s campaign c’ttee

By Chioma Onuegbu

UYO—FIVE key stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State have been appointed into President Buhari’s Campaign Committee as part of strategy to ensure his victory in the state in the February 2019 general election.

Akwa Ibom State coordinator of the committee, Pastor Mfon Okon disclosed this to newsmen yesterday at the Obong Nsima Ekere Campaign ground in Uyo.

According to Okon, Senator Godswill Akpabio representing Akwa Ibom North-West in the Senate was appointed as the National Coordinator while Lady Valerie Ebe, former deputy governor of the state was named Chairman National Advisory Committee. He stated that Senator John Akpanudoedehe was appointed as National Director Planning and Strategy.

Others appointed into the committee are Senator Aloysius Etok, National Director for inter party affairs and Mrs. Rachael Akpabio, National Assistant Secretary, Welfare.

Okon explained that the appointment is a reflection of the confidence that Mr. President and the party reposed in the ability of the appointees to work for the over-all victory of the party in the 2019 general election.

Why Niger Delta may not support Buhari —NDDI

In another development, a socio-economic group, Niger Delta Development Initiative, NDDI, has expressed regret that the President Buhari led government has performed below the expectation of Nigerians, particularly the people of the Niger Delta region, insisting that the Niger Delta region would not support a presidential candidate who does not believe in the restructuring of the country.

The position of the group is contained in a statement by its President, Mr. Tom Buma and Secretary Mr. Ernest Ukpe in Uyo.

The statement read: “Under the APC-led administration, we have observed that the East- West road has been abandoned. The failed promise to clean up Ogoni land and other communities in the Niger Delta has made people of the region to conclude that the assurance to do the Calabar-Odukpani highway could be another political project.

“We are committed to the development of Niger Delta region and the actualisation of true federalism in the country. As we welcome President Buhari on Friday (today) for the flag off his presidential campaign for the South-South in Uyo, we want to remind him that Niger Delta people will only support a presidential candidate who will give us restructuring, and truly fight corruption”