Akeredolu vows continuity of Art Festival in Ondo

AKURE – GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has assured that his administration would continue to make the Ondo State Art Festival an annual event.

The governor said this, weekend, at the Grand Finale of Ondo State Art Festival tagged: Ondo Artfest 2018.



Akeredolu also encouraged partners of the event to be rest assured of the continued state’s support, saying that no individual or corporate organisation would ever regret partnering with the State.

He also commended co-organizer and Executive Director of Oshodi Art Gallery, Mr Oshodi Seyi Paul, for his efforts and initiatives.

Speaking earlier, Mr Oshodi explained that the event was aimed at promoting the rich cultural heritage of the state to engender economic development.

The Ondo Art Festival 2018 was a 5 day programme of events which started on Monday with a parade on the streets of Akure the capital city.