Akeredolu tasks newly inaugurated council chairmen

AKURE – GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, over the weekend, inaugurated the newly appointed Interim Caretaker Committee Chairmen of Local Government Councils in the state charging them to always put the people at the center of their actions and activities.

The 18 council chairmen were inaugurated by the Governor at the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, Akure.



He said their development agenda must align with the aspiration of the people and that of the party so as to elicit the people’s co-operation and partnership.

He disclosed that his administration had in recent times undertaken the grading of 25 kilometers rural roads in the 18 local governments and clearing of road verges

Akeredolu said: “We are currently flagging off the asphalt overlay of one-kilometre road in all the Local Governments.

“These initiatives are in addition to the rural roads which we are going to rehabilitate under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project, RAAMP.

“We have also undertaken the rehabilitation of some Federal roads in the State, all in a bid to give succour to our people and other road users.

“We have made great strides this year in the areas of job creation, school feeding, waste disposal and rehabilitation of decaying public buildings, especially public primary schools.

“In the coming months, we intend to notch up in these activities and impact the lives of our people in a greater way.”

Governor Akeredolu while congratulating the new council bosses said they have been appointed to oversee the council for the next six months.

He said: “Today marks another high-water mark in Local Government Administration in Ondo State with the inauguration of newly appointed Interim Caretaker Committee Chairmen to oversee the Councils for the next six months

“It would be recalled that we were set to organise an election at the Local Government level this year but in view of the fact that INEC was unable to provide the updated version of the voters register despite the continued requests for it by the State election body, the exercise had to be put on hold.”

The inauguration was attended by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ogundeji Iroju, Chairman of the APC in the state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, members of the State Executive Council and Traditional Rulers.