Akeredolu lauded as BEDC restores power to Ondo South after 7-Year of blackout

AKURE – There was a wild jubilation in Ode Aye community in the Okitipupa Local government area of Ondo State on Tuesday night over the restoration of electricity back to the community seven years after the region was disconnected from power supply by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC.



Hundreds of residents on Tuesday night were seen gathered to celebrate the new development.

Speaking to news men, an indigene of the community, Mr Giwa Ayewalehinmi, said people of the community are happy to have their electricity restored many years after disconnection.

He disclosed that efforts by the Ondo State government, in ensuring people of the region celebrate the yuletide season with electricity, have paid off.

Ayewalehinmi who lauded the Ondo State Government for spearheading the restoration, noted that the Akeredolu led administration has done enough to improve power supply across the country in the last three and a half years.

Recall that, power supply had been cut-off in the Ondo south senatorial district following a disagreement between residents and the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), that bothers on debts.