Akeredolu gives Ondo lawmakers 26 brand new vehicles

AKURE – GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Monday, presented new cars to members of the State House of Assembly.

The vehicles presented to lawmakers by the Governor are official cars meant to aid legislative duties.

While presenting the vehicles to the lawmakers at the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, Akure, Governor Akeredolu said his administration has fulfilled the promise it made at the assumption of office that it will provide official vehicles for the lawmakers.

He added that necessary logistics would be provided lawmakers for effective delivery of legislative duties that could result in good representation.



Akeredolu, who revealed that it took government longer time to acquire the vehicles, said he ensured that proper arrangements were put in place before the purchase.

His words: “It doesn’t matter whether you are leaving or not. The fact is that you deserve to have these cars. When we came in, we promised that we will buy these vehicles. Today, we have fulfilled this promise.”

Speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, the Speaker of the House, Mr. Bamidele Oleyelogun lauded the Governor for keeping to his words.

Oleyelogun expressed confidence in the administration of Rotimi Akeredolu, promising the Assembly’s readiness to support the government for rapid development in the state.

The Speaker said lawmakers will continue to be grateful to the Governor for being committed to their welfare.

Speaking shortly after the presentation, a lawmaker from Ifedore Local government area of the state lauded the Governor for keeping to promises made to the lawmakers.

The lawmaker said: “The Governor made this promise to us in 2016. Some arrangements must have delayed it realization. He is not selfish, our tenure will end soon and now he has fulfilled the promise, we must commend him.”