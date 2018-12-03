Akeredolu gets Heart of Gold Award over human capital devt

AKURE – GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State was honoured for rescuing Ondo State from its near collapsed condition.

The governor was given the Heart of Gold Award by a popular news platform, South-West Heralds and International Heralds Magazine, for initiating and implementing various workable policies to address the socio-political challenges his administration inherited.

Governor Akeredolu was represented on the occasion by the Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Yemi Olowolabi.

The magazine’s publisher, Mr. Olutayo Moses Adu, said Akeredolu was carefully chosen for the Heart of Gold Award because he had been practically fulfilling his campaign promises to the people of the Sunshine State.

Adu said Akeredolu took the mantle of leadership when the finance of the state was in precarious condition.

He said despite the poor state of the state’s economy the governor was not deterred to impact the people’s lives.

Adu said: “Governor Akeredolu is a man of honour. He promised not to collect his legitimate salary until the outstanding salary arrears of workers are paid and in almost two years, he has not been collecting salary while making the promotion of workers’ interests and entitlements a priority.”

Adu also commended Akeredolu’s intervention in the areas of education transformation, infrastructural development and youth empowerment through agriculture, among others.