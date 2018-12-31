Akeredolu donate 18 buses for Buhari/Osinbajo re-election campaigns

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, weekend, kick-started the campaign for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari by donating 18 buses to the Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation in the state.

He handed over the buses to council chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, while hosting leaders and members of the party to an end of the year party in Owo.

This is coming as the Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT) said Nigerians should ensure those to be elected into office next year are credible and ready to be accountable.

Its President Worldwide, Engr. Kamil Bolariwa made the call at this year’s International Conference of the Society held in Akure, Ondo State.

While donating the buses, Akeredolu said the move was in furtherance of his administration’s commitment to the re-election of President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The governor said the buses are meant to mobilize members of the party in the state, noting that “the 2019 elections is very important to the APC and the state.

Meanwhile, the President of NASFAT said: “Our politicians need to understand that there is no position anybody holds, if not given by Allah it cannot be given to anybody. Therefore, if you get there it means it pleases Allah that you are there.

“And then you must know that Allah will ask you what you did with that position because you given it in trust for the people. Allah will ask you what you did with that position and people will also ask.

“Are you holding the position for yourself, family and friends alone or you are using the position to better the lives of people?

“No matter what anybody does, at the end of the day there is life thereafter. So nobody should think he or she will go scot-free, impoverishing the people by the position they hold makes peace and security difficult for the people.”

He charged politicians to conduct themselves in a good manner and ensure peace reigned during and after the 2019 general elections.

Over 200 missioners attended the conference that has over 350 branches worldwide.

Earlier, Imam Onike-Morufu Abdul-Azeez, the Chief Missioner of NASFAT said that the conference was to educate the missioners on the changes in the world and how to address the challenges facing Islam.

Also speaking, Alhaji Abdulfatai Amodu, the Zonal Chairman of NASFAT, Ondo State noted that the conference was an opportunity for self appraisal and improvement for spiritual and secular growth