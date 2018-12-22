Akeredolu commended for tolerance of opposition

AKURE – A party chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Odigbo Local Government area of Ondo State, Chief Ebeneezer Badeyo has commended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for tolerating opposition political parties in the state.

Speaking at a ceremony organised for APC party members in the local government, Badeyo said Governor Akeredolu has shown good leadership quality while dealing with excesses of major opposition parties in a way that brings no feud.

He noted that despite the unruly behaviors of the PDP in making statements capable of plunging the state into chaos, the governor has been diplomatic in his approach to their tantrums.

Speaking further, Chief Badeyo described Akeredolu as God sent, and a monumental gift to the people of the state. He added that the state has witnessed tremendous transformation in majorly all sectors that holds the state for development.

While commending the governor on security, the party chieftain tasked all security agencies in the state to complement efforts deployed so far by the state government into curbing incessant unrest caused by some criminal elements in the state.

Also speaking at the gathering, another party leader, Mr. John Adesuwa, who described Governor Akeredolu as the architect of modern Ondo State, expressed unreserved confidence in policies initiated so far by the administration.

John, however enjoined party members in Odigbo Local government to support the present government in the state.

He cautioned opposition parties in the state against playing politics with matters that could bring massive growth into the state. He also warned against hate speech, describing it as a big threat to achieving good governance.