Akarigbo pledges to work with Ooni on Yoruba affairs

as Remo reaffirm Ile-Ife as home

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo – The Akarigbo of Remo Kingdom, Oba Victor Babatunde Ajayi, Torugbuwa II has pledged to join hands with the Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi,Ojaja II for the peace, unity and progress of the entire Yoruba race.

The Akarigbo gave the assurance on Monday when Ooni Ogunwusi played host to him and other Remo monarchs his Ile-Oodua palace, Enuwa, Ile Ife, for a historical visit and traditional rites.

The paramount ruler of the Remo people in Ogun state described Ooni as the Father of Yoruba race endowed with countless unique human qualities and God given potentials.

Calling on all the descendants of Oduduwa to support Ooni and other kings in Yoruba land for the unity of Yoruba, the Akarigbo confirmed that Akarigbo migrated from Iremo quarters in Ile-Ife, saying that the history of Remo Kingdom cannot be complete without relating it to Ile-Ife, the cradle of Yoruba.

Appreciating Ooni Ogunwusi for his fatherly role in uniting Yoruba people together since he ascended to the stool of his forefathers, the visitting Akarigbo pledged his loyalty to Ooni as the custodian of the Oduduwa’s sacred throne expressing his readiness to support the Ooni at anytime to move Yoruba race ahead.

“I am so happy that Ooni is on a mission to reunite all the descendants of Oduduwa across the world, and I’m committed to this motive.”

“We migrated from Iremo quarters in Ile-Ife and the history of Remo Kingdom cannot be complete without Ile-Ife, the cradle of the Yoruba people.

“He called on all Yoruba monarchs to support Ooni and other kings in Yoruba land on their efforts to unite Yorubas.

“I appreciate Kabiyesi Ooni for his fatherly role playing in uniting Yoruba race together since he ascended to the stool of his forefathers.

“I assure you of our readiness to support you kabiyesi at anytime I am called upon to joining you in moving Yoruba race forward”.

Akarigbo said.

Akarigbo who arrived the Ooni’s Palace with scores of Remo monarchs was received by the Obalufe of Iremo Quarters, Oba Idowu Adediwura and other traditional chiefs who washed his legs with the living diety water (Yeyemolu-Otooro Omi Ale-Ife) before the off shoot of Orisa-gaani-amu (Shagamu of today).

They were later led on a visit to ILE-ASE where Laadin of Ife, Chief Olusegun Arasanmi who is the custodian of the sacred place prayed for Akarigbo, Remo Kingdom, Ile Ife and the entire Yoruba race.

Speaking at the official reception, Ooni Ogunwusi explained that Iremo which is the ancestral home of Remo descendants is highly symbolic to the enthronement of every Ooni. Saying both Remo and Ife are indispensable companions.

The Arole Oodua In a brief history, made reference to an occasion on February 28,1903 which led to the first movement of an Ooni out of his Palace.

“Look at Akarigbo and Elepe who are currently sitting keenly here today, there was a huge battle between them which led to the first movement of an Ooni from Ile-Ife. Ooni Adelekan (Olubuse 1) travelled to Lagos on the invitation of the then colonian government to restore peace between them after several rites were performed. This unusual movement of Ooni from his Palace made all Yoruba kings left their respective thrones and domains to show respect for Ooni on that historic day, this gesture compelled the colonial masters (British) to gazette the occurrence as such have never been recorded anywhere globally.” Ooni Said.

The Co-Chairman of National Council Of Traditional Rulers Of Nigeria however led Akarigbo and other monarchs to the Oranmiyan Groove known as ‘Opa Oramiyan’ where spiritual rites were performed by the Oba Isoro Owa Eredumi of Ife.

In the same vein, the Asiwaju of Remo, Chief Solomon Kayode Onafowokan described the event as a right treat for the rich Yoruba culture, stating that Ile Ife remains home to all descendants of Oduduwa.

The Pro-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife who is the Aremo-Akarigbo of Remoland and the Omo’lokun Adimula of Ife, Chief Yemi Ogunyemi said the 2-day visit to Ile-Ife will remain unforgettable to the Remo people just the way the 1903 visit of the then Ooni Olubuse the 2nd has remained perpetually remarkable to them.

Alaye-Ode of Ode Remo, Oba Amidu Adetunji, Onijagba of Jagba-Shagamu, Oba S. A. Adesanya, Odemo of Ishara, Oba Albert Adebose, Olofin of Ilisan-Remo, Oba Micheal Deniyan, Ebi of Idena-Remo, Oba Omosanya Abimbola, Alaperu of Iperu, Oba Idowu Basibo and Elepe of Epe-Ishagamu, Oba Adewole Osiberu among others came with the Akarigbo to Ile Ife.

Also, several Ife monarchs, as well as prominent indigenes and chiefs of Ife like, Professor Muib Opeloye, Chief Ishola Awotorebo, Hon. Rotimi Makinde and Sooko Kemade Elugbaju among Others joined Ooni to receive the visitors.

On the second day, (Tuesday) Obalufe of Iremo Quarters, Ife led Akarigbo to Aka compound, the ancestral home the Remo people, where he the king and his entourage were recieved by hundreds of members of the compound with a ram slaughtered as a traditional rite.

In his speech at Aka’ compound, Obalufe of Iremo kingdom, Oba Idowu Adediwura applauded Akarigbo for the historic visit, calling on all sons and daughters of Oduduwa not to forget their homes. He said the Akarigbo’s home coming gesture must be emulated by all other descendants of Oduduwa for the progress of Yoruba nation.

The compound’s head, Pa. Agbo Odewale who presented Akarigbo several gift items on behalf of the Aka compound, described the day as a special day made by Olodumare (God). He congratulated his kinsmen in the compound, Obalufe of Iremo, Ooni Ogunwusi and the visitors for making the event a success.