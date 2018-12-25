Ajimobi expresses gratitude to Oyo people

…Urges support for Adelabu

IBADAN—GOVERNOR Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, yesterday, expressed gratitude to the people of the state for standing by his administration during the low and high time of his historical two-term tenure, which ends on May 28, 2019.

In his address at this year’s Christmas Carol and the thanksgiving service for his 69th birthday, held simultaneously at the Agodi Gardens, Ibadan, the governor also said he had enjoyed the grace and mercy of God so far.

The governor urged citizens to always be thankful to God for counting them worthy to witness this year’s festive season, irrespective of their economic or social status.

Ajimobi said: “My message this year is just gratitude, gratitude and gratitude. First, let me thank God for the opportunity giving me to govern this state for an unprecedented two consecutive terms. Second, I thank the people of Oyo State for their support.

Ajimobi used the opportunity to again present and solicit the support of the people of the state for the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in next year’s election, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, whom, he said, would be a worthy successor.

He said: “Like me, Adelabu is humble and he has the fear of God. I don’t suffer fools gladly and that is why some people have the erroneous impression that I’m arrogant. I’m not, but I don’t condone nonsense. I’m confident that Adelabu will build on what we have achieved so far.”