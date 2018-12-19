Ajeromi-Ifelodun PDP chairman urges members to shun bribery

LAGOS — CHAIRMAN, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government, Lagos State, Apostle Matthew Abogunde, weekend, urged members of his party to shun bribery and eschew violence during the forthcoming 2018 general elections even as the party’s Local Government Secretary, Kasimu Ebozogie, called on the party supporters to vote wisely during the elections.

Abogunde extoled the courage of the party supporters in Ajeromi-Ifelodun, who, in spite of provocations, still mobilised people to the registration centres for the elections, and thanked other aspirants for remaining calm after the exercise.

He advised the candidates for Ajeromi-Ifelodun Constituency 1 and 2, to conduct themselves properly before “going into the political market,” to seek for votes, even as he called on everyone to put the party first in their dealings with the public.

Highlights of the event were the inauguration of the local government and ward committees for the election and presentation of PDP flags to the two candidates for Ifelodun Constituency 1 and Constituency 2, Babatunde Musbau Yusuf and Oliver Eche Abba respectively for Lagos State House of Assembly.