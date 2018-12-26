Aisha: Atiku’s Show of Love reflects his inner personality

…Knocks President Buhari for insensitivity, disdain for Nigerians

The PDP Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) says its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s show of love and intervention in the life of Aisha Haruna, the 13 year old orphan from Daura, Katsina state, who was involved in an inferno, is a direct reflection of his inner personality as a sensitive leader, who cares about the plight of the citizens.

The PPCO laments that President Muhammadu Buhari is detached and aloof from the issues that concern the average Nigerian that he never cared about Aisha’s plight, though she hails from his town, Daura, Katsina state.

It is heartrending that President Buhari, who postures as pro-poor, took no step to show an iota of concern for a citizen like Aisha in her critical condition which was in the public domain, yet he is expecting votes from her distraught parents and relatives.

The fact remains that Nigerians have made up their minds to rally behind Atiku Abubakar, who understands and identifies with them in their challenges and this determination is daily reinforced by the continued show of incompetence, disdain and arrogance by the Buhari Presidency

While President Buhari cares less about the good of Nigerians but promised them more hardship in the coming year, the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, offers hope, having worked out templates to revamp our economy, revitalize our ailing infrastructure and raise the living standard and purchasing powers of all Nigerians.

The PPCO commends Atiku Abubakar for intervening in the medical care for Aisha and joins millions of other well-meaning Nigerians in praying for her life and speedy recovery so that she and her relatives can go back to their normal lives.