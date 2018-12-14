Air Peace apologises to passengers over flight disruptions

Air Peace has apologised to its customers over the disruption of their flights on different routes on Friday.

A statement issued by the airline’s Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah said some of the carrier’s scheduled flights were disrupted due to a depressurisation challenge on its Lagos-Enugu flight, which compelled it to declare the aircraft unserviceable in line with its uncompromising stance on matters of safety.

Air Peace boss sets up first Centre for peace and nonviolence studies in Nigerian university

The airline said it regretted the resultant delay of flights on several routes the aircraft was scheduled to service, assuring that it had made arrangements for other aircraft in its fleet to salvage the situation.

“On Friday, December 14, 2019, our Lagos-Enugu flight had a depressurisation challenge, compelling us to declare it unserviceable upon safely landing at destination in line with our strict safety standards. Although depressurisation is a common occurrence in aviation, we sincerely regret that the incident led to the disruption of our Enugu-Lagos service and other flights the aircraft was scheduled to operate. We are indeed sorry for the resultant inconvenience caused our esteemed customers.

Montenegro’s pro-Russian opposition leader arrested

“We have, however, made alternative arrangements to ensure the operation of the Enugu-Lagos and other services the aircraft was scheduled to do, while our team of engineers conduct proper checks on the aircraft, which has since been ferried to our base.

”We assure members of the flying public and our crew that we will continue to accord their safety a prime place in our operations and always act in their best interest. We urge our valued customers to continue to trust us to deliver the best flight experience to them.

“We quite understand the expectations of our esteemed customers, especially during the Yuletide and we wish to assure them that we will neither disappoint nor take their patronage and loyalty to our brand for granted,” Air Peace said.